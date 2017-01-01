Person shot in car near Adventure Landing in Raleigh
Posted 8:13 a.m. today
Updated 2:19 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was recovering from injuries Sunday after an overnight shooting that occurred near Adventure Landing in Raleigh.
Adventure Landing, at 3311 Capital Blvd., was closed when police received word of shots fired in the street in front of the amusement complex around 2:45 a.m.
Police said two cars exchanged gunfire while stopped at a red light on Capital Boulevard.
Officials said one victim pulled into the Adventure Landing parking lot after being shot.
The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police temporarily shut down a portion of Capital Boulevard between Old Buffaloe Road and Mayflower Drive after the shooting.
No additional information has been released.
Henry Evans Jan 1, 12:56 p.m.
LOL, and the owners of this establishment were worried about the Racing League they used to have there. That part of Raleigh is part of the proud "blue" heritage of the city:)
Janet Ghumri Jan 1, 8:22 a.m.
The victim and the assailant must have broken in the park (since it was closed). Awful way to ring in 2017. Prayers for the victim and the families of both.