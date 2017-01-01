You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was recovering from injuries Sunday after an overnight shooting that occurred near Adventure Landing in Raleigh.

Adventure Landing, at 3311 Capital Blvd., was closed when police received word of shots fired in the street in front of the amusement complex around 2:45 a.m.

Police said two cars exchanged gunfire while stopped at a red light on Capital Boulevard.

Officials said one victim pulled into the Adventure Landing parking lot after being shot.

The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police temporarily shut down a portion of Capital Boulevard between Old Buffaloe Road and Mayflower Drive after the shooting.

No additional information has been released.