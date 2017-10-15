You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are investigating after a person arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Durham police received a call about shots fired in the 800 block of North Mangum Street just after 7:30 p.m. and got word of another reported shooting on Keystone Place, near Dearborn Drive, shortly after.

Authorities said the person arrived at the hospital with serious injuries just after 8 p.m.

Police are investigating if one or both of those reported shootings are connected to the injured person.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.