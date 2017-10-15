Local News
Person seriously injured in Durham shooting
Posted 23 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after a person arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.
Durham police received a call about shots fired in the 800 block of North Mangum Street just after 7:30 p.m. and got word of another reported shooting on Keystone Place, near Dearborn Drive, shortly after.
Authorities said the person arrived at the hospital with serious injuries just after 8 p.m.
Police are investigating if one or both of those reported shootings are connected to the injured person.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
