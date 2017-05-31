Person of interest named in fatal Oxford fire as authorities ID victims
Posted 23 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago
Oxford, N.C. — Authorities have named the fifth resident of an Oxford home where four people were found dead following a weekend fire as a person of interest in the incident.
Police Chief Alvin Coley said that, while authorities have still not determined if foul play was involved in the Rectory Street fire, they want to speak with Stevie Robertson about the fire.
Robertson was located in Oxford and arrested Wednesday on two unrelated charges of vehicle breaking and entering stemming from January incidents.
Authorities said Robertson has a “lengthy criminal history.”
The four people found dead were identified Wednesday as Anna Augusta Green, 75, Larry Green, 40, Dianne Green Robertson, 49, and Jasmine Green Brodie, 19.
Coley said Dianne Green Robertson and Stevie Robertson were romantically involved.
