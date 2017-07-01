You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A person was found dead on Saturday morning after a shooting at a Fayetteville apartment complex, police said.

Fayetteville police officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting along the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor. Police said a resident of the apartment complex heard a gunshot and found a person lying on the ground.

The person was immediately taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. D. Franklin at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.