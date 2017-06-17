  • Weather

Person dies in early morning Vance County shooting

Townsville, N.C. — A person was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Vance County, authorities said.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened before 4 a.m. on Red Clay Lane near Townsville, which is north of Henderson.

Authorities did not release information about a suspect. The identity of the person who was killed was not released.

The shooting is under investigation.

