You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185pP

— Wallace Bradsher resigned Monday as district attorney for Person and Caswell counties as a state investigation continues into allegations that Bradsher and another district attorney had hired each other's wives for no-show jobs.

The State Bureau of Investigation last summer began investigating the offices of Bradsher and former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer. The SBI's findings were turned over to the North Carolina Attorney General's Office in December, but no charges have been filed in the case so far.

A former employee in Bradsher's office tipped off the SBI to the alleged scheme and filed a whistleblower lawsuit in February after he fired her.

The lawsuit alleges that Bradsher hired his wife, Pam Bradsher, as a legal assistant when he was elected in 2011, despite a memo from the state Administrative Office of the Courts that judicial branch employees couldn't hire their spouses. Blitzer was elected to his first term in 2014 and immediately hired his wife, Cindy Blitzer, as a legal assistant, according to the lawsuit, and the two women "swapped jobs" a couple of weeks later.

The former employee stated in the lawsuit that she never saw Cindy Blitzer in the office and that Blitzer was enrolled full time in nursing school at the time.

Wallace Bradsher called the allegations "scandalous lies" at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Craig Blitzer resigned in March.