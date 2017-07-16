You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18aHS

— A driver was injured Sunday when their car struck a utility pole.

Around 1 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a crash with injuries on Glen Canyon Drive near the intersection of Long Branch Drive in the Foxfire neighborhood.

Officials said a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then struck a chain link fence. The driver was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

As a result of the crash, portions of homes in the community lost power, as well as customers along Bonanza Drive, Yadkin Road and Morganton Road.

Officials are working to restore power for at least 70 customers.

The crash is under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1885 or Crimes Stoppers at 910-483-8477.