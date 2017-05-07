You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was arrested and another was sent to the hospital after a crash near Morrisville overnight.

According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate-40 at Exit 284 for Airport Boulevard around 2 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

State troopers said one of the cars left the scene and was found in Durham.

One person has been arrested.

The highway was shut down for an extended period of time, but it has reopened.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated.