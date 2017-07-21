You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The sweltering heat on Friday forced many people to seek relief at Fantasy Lake in Hope Mills.

Dolly Sarrio and her husband retired last week and have been spending a lot of their time in the sun and near the water. Sarrio said it is important to stay safe while enjoying the time outside.

"A cooler full of beverages. Water, a shade tent," she said.

Don Barker and his family drove three hours from South Carolina to Fantasy Lake. Barker said he is also aware of the problems his family could have if they stay in the heat too long.

"Keep hydrated. Plenty of water and sunscreen," he said. "Try to stay in the shade and don't try to stay in the sun all day...get some good liquids in you."

Marjorie Turner owns Fantasy Lake. The lake has 11 water slides and 6 rope swings.

She said the heat has made her add a few extra features this year.

"We've put more fans on the porch. We've put up canopies for customers to make sure everyone is more shaded," Turner said. "All of the life guards have umbrellas. We have tried to put every zone for a life guard in a fully covered area."

Last week, 12 people passed out form heat exhaustion waiting to get in, Turner said.

"And then some people are grilling out because we have picnic area, which I personally would not be standing over a grill trying to grill out in 100-degree heat," she said. "It's just way too hot for that."