— People were forced at gunpoint to make withdrawals from bank ATMs in a pair of Durham robberies over the weekend, police said.

A man and a woman were walking on Morris Street around 10 p.m. Friday when a man approached them, pointed a gun and demanded money from both of them. The robber then forced the man to withdraw money from an ATM in the 500 block of Morgan Street.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking in the area of Hunt and Foster streets when a man armed with a gun approached him and demanded money. The robber then forced the man to withdraw money from an ATM near the Farmer’s Market.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call Durham police Investigator D. Cramer at 919-560-4440, extension 29414, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.