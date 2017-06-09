Pender County police say missing woman was heading to Fayetteville
Posted 6:41 p.m. today
Updated 12 minutes ago
Pender County, N.C. — The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Samantha Lee Southerland.
Southerland left her residence in Pender County on June 6 and it is believed she was traveling to Fayetteville, NC.
She was operating a black in color 2017 Ford Focus, displaying NC registration EHV9308.
Southerland has numerous tattoos, the two most prominent being the name William across the top of her chest, and a tattoo on her left hand.
When last seen, Southerland was wearing form fitting black shorts, grey tank top, and a red bandanna around her right wrist.
She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Samantha Lee Southerland is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff's Office at 910-259-1212 or their local law enforcement agency.
