— Six peep holes have been discovered in the men’s bathrooms at a Johnston County rest stop along Interstate 40.

A Department of Transportation employee on Monday discovered three half-inch holes and one hole measuring 1.25 inches in diameter in the bathroom at the rest stop on the westbound side of I-40 and two half-inch wide holes in the bathroom on the eastbound side.

Authorities believe the holes were drilled sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28. They have since been repaired.

The damage from the holes is estimated at about $4,800.

No damage was located in the women’s bathroom, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

No victims have come forward.