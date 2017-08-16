You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are investigating after an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Authorities said an SUV was traveling northeast on Skibo Road near the All American Expressway overpass at about 9:15 p.m. when it collided with a pedestrian crossing Skibo Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The names of all people involved in the crash were being withheld until next of kin could be notified, police said.

Skibo Road was closed in both directions while police investigated. Drivers are encouraged to use Yadkin Road, Lake Valley Drive or the All American Expressway until further notice.

Anybody with information about the crash is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1830 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.