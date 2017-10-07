You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Tryon Road.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection with Lake Wheeler Road. A witness driving by around 8:41 a.m. called police after seeing the man lying in a ditch.

Troopers said the man's injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The man was taken to WakeMed.

The road was closed for an hour on Saturday morning.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect vehicle.