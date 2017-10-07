Local News

Pedestrian seriously injured in Raleigh hit and run

Posted 21 minutes ago
Updated 19 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Tryon Road.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection with Lake Wheeler Road. A witness driving by around 8:41 a.m. called police after seeing the man lying in a ditch.

Troopers said the man's injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The man was taken to WakeMed.

The road was closed for an hour on Saturday morning.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

