Local News
Pedestrian seriously injured in Raleigh hit and run
Posted 21 minutes ago
Updated 19 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Tryon Road.
Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection with Lake Wheeler Road. A witness driving by around 8:41 a.m. called police after seeing the man lying in a ditch.
Troopers said the man's injuries are possibly life-threatening.
The man was taken to WakeMed.
The road was closed for an hour on Saturday morning.
Authorities do not have a description of the suspect vehicle.
