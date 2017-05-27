You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18BeP

— A pedestrian in Durham exchanged gunfire with a person in a passing vehicle Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police at the scene said a vehicle drove by a person walking on Fayetteville Street at Burlington Avenue, and somebody inside the car shot at the pedestrian. The pedestrian shot back, police said.

Authorities have not found anyone who was injured, and no suspects have been identified.