Pedestrian, person in car exchange gunfire near NCCU campus, police say
Posted 48 minutes ago
Updated 41 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A pedestrian in Durham exchanged gunfire with a person in a passing vehicle Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police at the scene said a vehicle drove by a person walking on Fayetteville Street at Burlington Avenue, and somebody inside the car shot at the pedestrian. The pedestrian shot back, police said.
Authorities have not found anyone who was injured, and no suspects have been identified.
