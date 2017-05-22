Traffic
Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville collision
Posted 11 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed Monday in a collision in Fayetteville.
Around 5:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to an incident on Owen Drive at Boone Trail.
Officials said that one side of Owen Drive is closed, and as a detour people should turn onto Boone Trail and take Cumberland Road until they return to Owen Drive. There is no word on when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.