— A pedestrian was killed Monday in a collision in Fayetteville.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to an incident on Owen Drive at Boone Trail.

Officials said that one side of Owen Drive is closed, and as a detour people should turn onto Boone Trail and take Cumberland Road until they return to Owen Drive. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story that will be updated.