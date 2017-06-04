You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— All eastbound lanes of Interstate-440 were closed Sunday morning between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road while authorities investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 6:45 a.m., officials responded to the segment of I-440 near Exit 7 and Crabtree Valley Mall. The crash prompted them to close three lanes, which reopened by 8:45 a.m.

Police said one person died in the incident. No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated.