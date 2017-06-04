Pedestrian killed in crash on I-440 in Raleigh
Posted 7:32 a.m. today
Updated 36 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate-440 were closed Sunday morning between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road while authorities investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Around 6:45 a.m., officials responded to the segment of I-440 near Exit 7 and Crabtree Valley Mall. The crash prompted them to close three lanes, which reopened by 8:45 a.m.
Police said one person died in the incident. No additional details have been released.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
