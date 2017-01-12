You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16vTu

— A male pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 401 in Garner, police said.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to the crash at Pinewinds Drive. Police identified the man as 53-year-old James Demetrius Mims, of Garner.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and authorities are still searching for one of them. One of the vehicles at the scene had the words "official school transportation" on it, but it is unclear how that vehicle was involved.

An officer on scene said Mims was trying to cross the road early in the morning, and there are no crosswalks there.