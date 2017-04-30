Pedestrian killed by SUV while walking on US-1 in Cary, police say
Posted 7:11 a.m. today
Cary, N.C. — A pedestrian walking on U.S. Highway 1 in Cary died early Sunday morning after being hit by a passing vehicle.
Cary officials said police received a call from a woman who reported she hit a person while driving. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was walking down the middle of the road and was wearing dark clothing, police said.
The driver, who wasn't identified, was taken to WakeMed with minor injuries. There were three children in the vehicle with the driver who were taken to the hospital with her. None of the children were injured.
