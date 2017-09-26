Local News
Pedestrian injured in Durham hit-and-run
Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 42 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday night following a hit-and-run crash in Durham.
Authorities said the pedestrian was struck on South Roxboro Street near Enterprise Street just before 9 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Authorities did not have any details about the car or driver involved in the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.