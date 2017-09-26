You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19EKg

— A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday night following a hit-and-run crash in Durham.

Authorities said the pedestrian was struck on South Roxboro Street near Enterprise Street just before 9 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Authorities did not have any details about the car or driver involved in the crash.