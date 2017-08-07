Local News
Pedestrian in critical condition after NC-54 crash
Posted 5:56 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A pedestrian is in critical condition on Monday after a crash.
According to officials, the pedestrian was struck by a car around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 54. The pedestrian was transported to UNC with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was not injured.
The road was closed for a couple hours while investigators worked the scene.
