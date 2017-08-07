You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pedestrian is in critical condition on Monday after a crash.

According to officials, the pedestrian was struck by a car around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 54. The pedestrian was transported to UNC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

The road was closed for a couple hours while investigators worked the scene.