Pedestrian hit, killed in north Raleigh

Posted 7:26 p.m. today
Updated 7:55 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night in north Raleigh, authorities said.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Bland Road and Ollie Street. A female, adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

