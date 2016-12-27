You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night in north Raleigh, authorities said.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Bland Road and Ollie Street. A female, adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.