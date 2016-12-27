Local News
Pedestrian hit, killed in north Raleigh
Posted 7:26 p.m. today
Updated 7:55 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night in north Raleigh, authorities said.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Bland Road and Ollie Street. A female, adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
