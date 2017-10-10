You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pedestrian was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Fayetteville.

The pedestrian has been identified as 40-year-old Jonathan S. Sloan. Sloan was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The driver has been identified as Adrianna E. Galloway, 23, of the 6600 block of Brookstone Lane. Galloway was operating a 2004 Ford Explorer at the time of the crash.

Fayetteville police said the vehicle was traveling on the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway towards Ramsey Street when it struck the pedestrian, who was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Authorities said the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway was temporarily closed at the Bragg Boulevard exit while crews investigated the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1807.