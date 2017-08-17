You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pay-what-you-can cafe has found a permanent home in downtown Raleigh.

A Place at the Table, which has been operating via pop-up locations for the past year, will open this fall in the old Cafe de Los Muertos space at 300 W. Hargett St. Renovations on the space are set to begin soon.

The restaurant will offer a laid-back, coffee shop atmosphere with a menu that includes waffles, a variety of toasts and sandwiches, and creative coffee drinks.

The nonprofit is using the pay-what-you-can approach for food and drink. The model was made by the One World Every Body Eats Foundation. There are more than 60 cafes operating with this model.

The pay-what-you-can model allows people to pay in one of five ways:

pay what they can afford

pay a suggested donation

pay what they would typically pay plus a donation

pay specifically for someone else’s full meal

pay by volunteering