— One man died Sunday when a train stuck a disabled car.

According to officers with the Fayetteville Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Street and Winslow Street in downtown Fayetteville.

Officials said a car with four people inside became disabled on the tracks. The occupants were trying to free the car from the tracks, officials said, when a train began to approach.

Two people were able to escape from the car, but two others remained inside while it was struck by the train.

Officials said one of the trapped victims, 50-year-old Christopher Locklear, died immediately. The other, 51-year-old William Jacobs, was transported to UNC Hospital with serious injuries. Jacobs had been driving the car, officials said.

Amelia Chavis and Penny Creech, both 50, were the occupants who escaped.

According CSX, the train was a merchandise train hauling products like paper, plastics and wheat from Hamlet, North Carolina to Rocky Mount.

The train had a total of 180 cars and two locomotives.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1885 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.