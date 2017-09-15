You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The National Parks Service says more than 300 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina saw downed trees and storm damage from Hurricane Irma.

An NPS statement on the parkway's website says that conditions vary across the parkway, and while some sections have reopened, others require more in-depth and technical cleanup to mitigate substantial tree and rock damage.

The Charlotte Observer reports that several sections reopened Wednesday, including the 10-mile stretch from milepost 294.6 to milepost 305, near Grandfather Mountain. Other sections that reopened Wednesday were mileposts 165-217, mileposts 217-265, mileposts 324-331 and mileposts 382-384.7.

Sections that remain closed are mileposts 265-294.6, mileposts 305-324, mileposts 331-382 and mileposts 385-469. The Pisgah Inn at mileposts 408 also remains closed, due to a power outage.