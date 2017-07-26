You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A part-time teacher at Our PlayHouse Preschool and Kindergarten in Chapel Hill, was charged Wednesday with sex crimes involving a child, according to the Orange County Sherriff's Office.

Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested at his home, 250 Amberwood Run, and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student. The alleged incidents occurred at the school’s summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, according to authorities. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this matter should contact Investigator D. Hunter at 919-245-2915.