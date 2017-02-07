You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

More on this City park systems make summer camp affordable

Parents overloaded Raleigh's online summer camp registration system Monday causing plenty of frustration.

Online camp registration began at 5:30 a.m., Monday. City officials say the high volume of registrations exceeded the capacity of the registration system, making processing extremely slow. On Monday, the city processed nearly 12,000 registrations. By contrast, on the first day in 2016, about 9,500 registrations went through the system.

"Improving the ease of registration for our customers is a top priority," said a post on the park department's Facebook page. "We have been in the process of identifying a replacement system. In the meantime, we are working on interim solutions."

If you had trouble signing up for summer camps, you can confirm registration and payment by logging into your city Reclink account. If you need more help, email camp.registration@raleighnc.gov.

Online registration remains open. There are still many summer camp slots available.

Summer camps through Raleigh parks and other municipal park systems in the region are popular options because of the low cost. Full-day, week-long camps in Raleigh start at as little as $30 per week. An earlier Go Ask Mom post included details about summer camps in Raleigh and other communities in the Triangle.