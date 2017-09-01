You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh mother was coordinating a search Friday morning after her child and a friend walked away from their private school.

According to Sabrina Osborne, her child Kaitlyn, who also goes by Tyler, and Abigail Stender Gold, both 16, were last seen at The Trilogy School, 3810 Merton Drive in Raleigh, on Thursday at about 7:45 a.m.

Osborne said volunteers were fanning out to search area malls, movie theaters and greenways for the pair. She added that neither teen has a cell phone and both have some cognitive disability.

Trilogy is a private school serving students with learning disabilities.

Anyone who sees the students or knows where they might be is asked to call 919-349-7283 or the Raleigh Police Department.