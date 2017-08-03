You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18jLu

— A 23-year-old panda had twins on Sunday, breaking the record for the oldest panda to ever give birth.

The newborn twins included one female cub and one male cub.

According to breeders from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, both the mother and the cubs are doing well.

One year of age in pandas is roughly equivalent to three to four years of human age, according to panda breeders. Therefore, the 23-year-old panda named Haizi is around 80 years old in human years. Previously, the oldest panda to give birth was 22.

Breeders said that captive-bred female pandas usually reach sexual maturation at around four years of age, while wild ones are a bit later.