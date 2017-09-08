You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Sanderson High School student and a former student have been charged with posting an online threat against the school.

Ryan John Koves, 16, of 5813 Bayberry Lane in Raleigh, and Chance Armani Beck, 16, of 3147 Calvary Drive in Raleigh, were charged with making a false report of mass violence against educational property.

According to arrest warrants, Koves sent a picture of himself holding a rifle to other students via Snapchat with the caption "Don’t come to school tomorrow," and Beck then forwarded the photo with the additional caption "Spread the word."

Koves is a student at Sanderson High, while Beck used to go to school there, police said.

Last week, similar online threats were made against Garner Magnet High School and Apex Friendship High School.