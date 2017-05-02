You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two men have been arrested in a Christmas Eve shooting death in Durham, police said.

Durham police apprehended Elijah Hosea Everett, 20, in Morrisville on Monday, and members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force took Mychal Quinton Todd Mercer, 26, into custody on Tuesday morning on Charles Street in Durham.

Both men have been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Usha Chatman and were being held without bond in the Durham County jail.

Chatman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street. Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be a random incident.

Hakeem Kyri Hubbard, 26, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with murder in the case. He remains incarcerated in the Durham County jail.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Durham police at 919-560-4440, extension 29325, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.