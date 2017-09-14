You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police responding to reports of an abused child found a 5-year-old girl locked in a closet of a Randolph County home on Tuesday.

Officers got no response when they knocked on the door of the Back Street home, so they started calling out the girl's name. They could hear her calling back, and when she responded to their questions that she needed help, they broke out a window on the front porch to get inside, police said.

The girl was locked in a 2- by 4-foot closet under a stairway, was "extremely malnourished" and had burns, scratches and bruises on her body, police said.

The child was put in the custody of the Randolph County Department of Social Services and was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of her injuries.

Her father, Adam Joshua Byrd, 33, and Crystal Dawn Carnahan, 34, who police said took care of her, were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, intentional child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury. Both were being held in the Randolph County jail under $350,000 bonds.