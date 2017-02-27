You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Spa

— Authorities closed Page Road near U.S. Highway 70 in Durham as firefighters battled a grass fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 1:15 p.m., and Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said gusty winds and dry conditions helped the flames spread quickly.

"Perfect conditions for a woods fire," Iannuzzi said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire threatened the Foxridge Apartments nearby, but the complex wasn't evacuated.

Large swaths of grass near power transmission lines were scorched, and firefighters were working to knock down flames in some nearby woods.

Iannuzzi said the fire was first reported as a structure fire in a wooded area with at least one trailer. He said it's unclear whether the trailers were occupied or were used for storage, and authorities haven't determined whether the trailers sparked the woods fire or a fire in the area then burned the trailers.

The state Forestry Service was assisting in battling the fire, which Iannuzzi called the largest fire he's seen in the past year.