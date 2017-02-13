You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police in High Point are investigating the shooting death of a man at a military store.

Police Chief Kenneth Shultz told local media outlets that 66-year-old Jack Little of High Point was found by a customer behind the counter at his Whetstone Army Navy Store around 2 p.m. Saturday.

No arrests have been reported.

Shultz says several guns were stolen from the store.

It's the fourth homicide in High Point this year. There were seven in all of 2016. Shultz says investigators are trying to determine if any of the crimes are related.