Owner of Raleigh N&O buys Durham paper
Posted 4:43 p.m. yesterday
Updated 5:57 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — McClatchy, the owner of Raleigh's daily newspaper, The News & Observer, announced on Wednesday that is has completed a deal to purchase the print and digital operations of The Herald-Sun newspaper in Durham.
Terms of the deal were not made public.
The Herald-Sun, established in 1889, had been owned by Paducah, Ky.-based Paxton Media Group since 2004.
Paxton Chief Executive and President David Paxton said, "We are confident McClatchy will carry forward The Herald-Sun's legacy and mission of service to the community of Durham."
McClatchy also owns The Charlotte Observer, regional newspapers across North Carolina and several papers in South Carolina: The State, in Columbia; The Island Packet, in Hilton Head; The Beaufort Gazette; The Sun News, in Myrtle Beach; and The Herald, in Rock Hill.
N&O President and Publisher Sara Glines said she was looking forward to expanding print and digital coverage to the western half of the Triangle. "We'll give our utmost focus and attention to The Herald-Sun's customers and continue to be a strong partner in the community," she said in a statement.
Bill Mooney Dec 22, 9:08 a.m.
Whiners complaining about the "liberal" paper buying the Durham newspaper. Durham is overwhelmingly Democrat. Hillary won by 3-million votes. Get out of your elitist Right-wing bubble.
Jeffrey Derry Dec 21, 9:32 p.m.
oh my the pajama boys on the N@O editorial board and their liberal progressive agenda will now be seen in Durham
Dolly Butler Dec 21, 7:47 p.m.
Sounds like good news to me
Byrd Ferguson Dec 21, 6:49 p.m.
Hmm...Liberal McClatchy from Raleigh buys Durham paper. Liberal CBC in Raleigh buys property in Durham. Any connection here?