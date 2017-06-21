Traffic
Overturned tractor-trailer clogs US-1 southbound traffic in Cary
Posted 36 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer was clogging traffic on U.S. Highway 1 southbound near Tryon Road in Cary on Wednesday morning.
Cameras in the area showed traffic trickling by in the right lane.
It's unclear what caused the crash or when it will be cleaned up.
