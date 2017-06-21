You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An overturned tractor-trailer was clogging traffic on U.S. Highway 1 southbound near Tryon Road in Cary on Wednesday morning.

Cameras in the area showed traffic trickling by in the right lane.

It's unclear what caused the crash or when it will be cleaned up.