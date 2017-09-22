You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Harrison Avenue near Cary were blocked on Friday afternoon after a dump truck overturned, spilling its contents.

Video from Sky 5 showed a dump truck on its side, and the road was covered with what appeared to be dirt.

It's unclear how long it would take to clean up and if there were any injuries.