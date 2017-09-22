Traffic
All lanes of I-40E closed to clean up wrecked dump truck
Posted 11:27 a.m. today
Updated 14 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Harrison Avenue near Cary were blocked on Friday afternoon after a dump truck overturned, spilling its contents.
Video from Sky 5 showed a dump truck on its side, and the road was covered with what appeared to be dirt.
It's unclear how long it would take to clean up and if there were any injuries.
