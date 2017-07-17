You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Drivers in Cumberland and Robeson counties, and those headed south on Interstate 95 through that area can expect delays over the next six weeks as contractors work to repair a bridge damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said most of the inconvenience – when both southbound lanes must be closed – would be limited to overnight, 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

A single southbound lane will be closed Sunday through Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Closures will be in southbound lanes between Exit 41 in Hope Mills and will re-open at Exit 33, just north of St. Pauls. Traffic to be detoured to U.S. 301 when necessary.

Closures start Monday night, July 17, and the work is expected to be complete by Aug. 31.