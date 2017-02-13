You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Temperatures on Sunday afternoon broke records set for the day back in 1999 and 1965, but the Triangle will see a much cooler start to the work week.

Temperatures in Raleigh and Fayetteville climbed to 83 degrees Sunday, shattering old records, which include a high of 75 degrees at RDU (set in 1999) and a high of 78 degrees (set back in 1965) in Fayetteville.

The warmth came to an end, though, when a cold front moved in Sunday night, putting an end to the summer-like weather.

Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, which represents a 20-25 degree drop from Sunday's lower 80s, and temperatures will remain in that range for the remainder of the work week.

The day will have lots of sunshine, but it will feel breezy and cool. According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, despite the huge drop, temperatures are actually back around normal for this time of year.

By the weekend, temperatures will once again climb to about 70 degrees.