— Temperatures on Sunday afternoon broke records set for the day back in 1999 and 1965, but the Triangle will see a much cooler start to the work week.

Temperatures in Raleigh and Fayetteville climbed to 83 degrees Sunday, shattering old records, which include a high of 75 degrees at RDU (set in 1999) and a high of 78 degrees (set back in 1965) in Fayetteville.

Showers ahead of a cold front will move in Sunday night, however, putting an end to the summer-like weather.

"The skies will clear overnight and temperatures will drop," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth.

Highs on Monday will be in the 50s and temperatures will remain in that range for the remainder of the work week.

"For the bus ride in the morning, make sure the kids have jackets. It will not be warm like it was this morning," Wilmoth said.

By the weekend, temperatures will once again climb to about 70 degrees.