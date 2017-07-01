Overnight checkpoint nets 12 DWI offenses in Raleigh
Posted 12:00 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police and other agencies issued 12 DWI offenses Friday night in Raleigh as part of a drunk driving checkpoint on Wake Forest Road.
The multi-agency checkpoint was set up from 11 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Wake Forest Road. Other agencies include police departments from Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Knightdale, Garner, Apex and North Carolina State University and the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to the dozen DWI offenses, Raleigh police said there were:
2 open-container violations
7 violations for driving while license revoked
2 violation for no operator's license
8 drug violations
2 other criminal violations
1 DWI-related vehicle seizure
1 preexisting warrant served
