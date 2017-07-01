You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police and other agencies issued 12 DWI offenses Friday night in Raleigh as part of a drunk driving checkpoint on Wake Forest Road.

The multi-agency checkpoint was set up from 11 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Wake Forest Road. Other agencies include police departments from Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Knightdale, Garner, Apex and North Carolina State University and the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the dozen DWI offenses, Raleigh police said there were:

2 open-container violations

7 violations for driving while license revoked

2 violation for no operator's license

8 drug violations

2 other criminal violations

1 DWI-related vehicle seizure

1 preexisting warrant served