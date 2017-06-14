Local News
Over 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater leaks into Durham County creek
Posted 38 minutes ago
Durham County discharged more than 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater from the wastewater collection system on Alexis Drive.
The leak was discovered on June 13, but staff believe it had been leaking for about a week.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Henry Cooper Jun 14, 3:28 p.m.
Geez... loosing 100,000+ gallons a day and it takes a week to notice? Surely there are some kind of inflow/outflow checks.