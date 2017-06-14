Local News
Over 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater leak into Durham County creek
Posted 3:08 p.m. today
Updated 6:58 p.m. today
Durham County discharged more than 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater from the wastewater collection system on Alexis Drive.
The leak was discovered on June 13, but staff believe it had been leaking for about a week.
Brenda Lawrence Jun 14, 8:07 p.m.
Who, What, When, Where, Why...Remember?
Sean Reid Jun 14, 4:42 p.m.
Come on WRAL, a little bit of research, please. Where does that creek flow, What Neighborhoods are affected, Did it all flow into Jordan lake, Is it same to swim/Fish/ski.
Henry Cooper Jun 14, 3:28 p.m.
Geez... loosing 100,000+ gallons a day and it takes a week to notice? Surely there are some kind of inflow/outflow checks.