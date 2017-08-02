You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— There are three days left to enter a contest to name the second foal born this season at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in Currituck County.

The young horse was born healthy and strong on July 18, and staff said her mom is in wonderful shape too. The organization is offering an online naming contest through August 5.

There is no limit to the number of submissions, but each asks voters to donate $1 to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. Staff will narrow down the final list and then the public will have a chance to vote on their favorites. Proceeds from the naming contest will go towards helping the organization build a sound-to-sea fence that protects the horses from traffic on Route 12.

On their website, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund states its mission is “to protect, conserve, and responsibly manage the herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs roaming freely on the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks and to promote the continued preservation of this land as a permanent sanctuary for horses designated as the State Horse and defined as a cultural treasure by the state of North Carolina.”

The organization was listed as an official nonprofit charity in 2001.

The new foal’s family includes North Star, a filly that was born last year, along with two mature mares and a stallion. Staff said they are excited to watch her grow up.