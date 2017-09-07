You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/193KM

— Hurricane Irma could barrel towards Florida as early as this weekend and anxious residents preparing for the storm in Orlando are leaning on each other at local stores to grab what’s left of important supplies.

Pam Brekke was next in line at a Lowe’s hardware store when she was turned away in tears after the last generator was sold to the person ahead of her in line.

“My father is on oxygen and I’m worried about this storm,” she said.

Workers didn’t know whether more supplies and generators would be coming, but after a couple of minutes, one man decided he didn’t want Brekke to wait any longer.

“He’s an angel from God is what he is,” Brekke said.

Ramon Santiago saw Brekke in tears and handed over his generator.

“She needed the generator. It’s okay. No worry for them,” Santiago said.

Santiago couldn’t say much to Brekke because of a language barrier, but that didn’t stop him from helping someone in need. The simple act brought Brekke to tears again, but for a different reason.

“I’m very overwhelmed by that man. He’s helping our family,” Brekke said.