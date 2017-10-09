You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

They’ll be one more player in the skies over Major League Baseball post season games Tuesday night.

Shortly before midnight, the constellation Orion – the hunter – has dropped his club and instead has the waning gibbous moon in his pitching hand. His shield is, of course, sapped out for a sheif.

Orion looks as if he’s about to deliver a knuckleball. I’m reminded of knuckleballers of the past, especially R.A. Dickey who played with a number of teams including the Rangers, Blue Jays and Greg Fishel’s Mets.

The moon passes through this part of the sky each month, but it is less visible this time of year as it doesn’t rise until later, closer to midnight.

Tony Rice is a volunteer in the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador program and software engineer at Cisco Systems. You can follow him on twitter @rtphokie.