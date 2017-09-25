You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19DUc

— Officials say what appears to be some World War II-era ordnance has washed up on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Currituck County Emergency Management said the item was found Monday on Whale Head Beach. Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Gay said the call came in as a mine or some sort of ordnance that washed up on the beach.

Gay said the agency has called the ordnance unit from the Marine base at Cherry Point. Until then, sheriff's deputies have secured the area around the device.

Lt. Banks, of the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, said the area off the coast was commonly used for training during the WWII era, and it is not uncommon for old ordnance to wash on shore.

A Cape Hatteras National Seashore spokesman said that rough surf churned by Hurricane Maria could increase that risk.

"As severe weather continues to impact the Atlantic Ocean, beachgoers should be aware of the possibility that a variety of hazardous items may wash ashore," a news release from the seashore warned.