— Orange County Animal Services received its fifth positive rabies test result of the year, according to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

The fifth incident involved a dead bat that was found inside a Chapel Hill home.

The residents called Animal Control, and the their cat, which had been vaccinated, received a booster rabies vaccination.

The County recorded a total of six positive cases in 2016 and 10 in 2015.

Of the few cases of rabies in humans in the United States in recent years, most have been traced to bats, followed by raccoons.