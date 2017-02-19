You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17OTV

— The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies fatally shot a man late Saturday night at a home in Efland.

The events that led to the shooting began at about 10 p.m. at a home on Old Hillsborough Road in Mebane, authorities said.

David Parker, the man who lives in the home, said 46-year-old Keo Crockett broke into the home and pointed a gun at Parker and his girlfriend.

Parker says Crockett put him in a choke hold before leaving the home. Parker, his girlfriend and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, who was home during the incident, were not seriously hurt.

Following the break-in, Mebane police contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office and asked deputies to go to Crockett's home on Virginia Lee Lane in Efland.

When deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the door, an armed man came outside the home and raised the gun at deputies, who opened fire and killed the man.

The sheriff's office says the man deputies shot and killed was the same person Mebane police were looking for in the home invasion, although officials did not confirm that Crockett was the man killed.

The names of the deputies involved in the shooting have not been released. They have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood would not comment on the incident Sunday, saying only that the matter has been turned over to the district attorney's office.

Kyle Dawson, who lives across the street from where the fatal confrontation took place, said his brother was outside at the time of the shooting.

"He heard the gunshots, and he came running inside. And the next thing we know, my mom and my brother all run outside trying to see what happened," Dawson said.